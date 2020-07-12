ADSG announces winners of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, ADSG, today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable business Leadership Awards.

Organised by the ADSG and launched in 2015, the Awards are the region’s only independent annual awards for sustainability achievements. They are designed to showcase sustainability best practices and to raise awareness about the benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations.

"I would like to congratulate the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020, and to commend all organisations that made submissions for this year’s Awards. As we start the recovery period post-Covid-19 during these unprecedented times, we are presented with an opportunity to ensure that we do this in a structured manner with an environmental improvement agenda to help rebuild an economy that is better prepared to deal with future risks, such as those related to climate change," said Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD.

"As businesses work on their economic recovery plans, I urge everyone to continue being aligned with Abu Dhabi’s wider goals and deliver an environmentally sustainable recovery that supports the replenishment of the economy and growth, while also supporting our long-term climate goals and other key areas of public interest, such as public health and well being.

It is truly inspiring to learn of the quantity and quality of initiatives, innovation and leadership driving the sustainability agenda in the Emirate," Dr. Shaikha added.

The judging panel was looking for outstanding examples of a strong commitment to sustainability, by embracing innovative approaches and showing a clear understanding of the strategic importance of sustainability in their organisation.

Abu Dhabi Ports was awarded the Best Energy Management Initiative Award for their SAFEEN initiative. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports Group CEO, noted, "This impressive accomplishment is a testament to Abu Dhabi Ports’ commitment to investing in advanced technologies and implementing innovative solutions that not only render our maritime operations more energy efficient, but also pass on those efficiencies to our valued customers and preserve our environment. Whether we are commissioning new tugboats with lower carbon footprints or pursuing other sustainability practices, Abu Dhabi Ports is committed to conserving Abu Dhabi’s pristine marine environment."

