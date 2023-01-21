UrduPoint.com

ADSG Hosts Sustainable Economy Masterclass With Dean Of INSEAD Business School

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and part of the Department of Government Support, hosted a high-level masterclass for Director Generals, executive directors and senior leaders in the Abu Dhabi Government.

The masterclass, entitled Economic Growth and the Middle-Income Trap, was presented by Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD and professor of macroeconomics.

The masterclass, held in the presence of Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, sought to evaluate the rapid ascent of several Asian economies and other emerging markets around the world.

The session prompted thought-provoking questions on the sustainability of growth in countries such as India and China, and if Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, and Nigeria will follow a similar growth trajectory.

Further, emerging trends in the economic landscape were placed in a framework to better understand economic development, and to assist with evaluating sustainable growth in markets.

The organisation of this masterclass comes as part of the ADSG’s continuous efforts to collaborate with leading entities, such as INSEAD, to connect Abu Dhabi Government employees with experts from across the globe to promote knowledge sharing and highlight the latest insights and trends on topics across various domains. This aligns with the ADSG’s commitment to developing world-class educational experiences that promote a culture of life-long learning and that contribute to driving excellence in talent capability.

Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the ADSG, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with INSEAD to organise this valuable masterclass and to welcome the esteemed Professor Mihov to facilitate insightful conversations surrounding the middle-income trap, economic growth, and economic transitions. We look forward to organising similar events as part of our efforts to ensure Abu Dhabi government employees are provided with world-class educational opportunities that seek to bolster their knowledge and expertise and that contribute to shaping globally competitive talent.”

Commenting on the masterclass, Professor Ilian Mihov, said: “As the Business School for the World, INSEAD is committed to working with organisations like ADSG to bring together people, cultures and ideas to help develop responsible business leaders who can have a positive impact on society.”

The masterclass served as an exceptional opportunity for Abu Dhabi government employees to benefit from Professor Mihov’s impressive educational background, which focuses on monetary policy, fiscal policy, and economic growth.

Professor Mihov holds a PhD from Princeton University, where his thesis supervisor was Nobel prize winner Ben Bernanke.

As the leading platform for enhancing competencies and human capital in the emirate, the ADSG is committed to building exceptional human competencies and enabling talents in Abu Dhabi to contribute to the emirate’s transformation into a knowledge-based, sustainable economy.

