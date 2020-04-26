ADSG launches new risk management programme for government entities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, has announced the launch of a new, specialised training programme entitled, "Risk Management in Organisations", to equip senior Abu Dhabi government employees with advanced capabilities that enable them to adapt to a modern, rapidly changing work environment.

The objectives of the course complement the UAE’s Future Foresight Strategy, which aims to ensure that all government sectors are prepared for upcoming and unforeseeable challenges, such as the impact of COVID-19.

Study topics include identifying and categorising organisational risks, formulating key risk indicators and tracking them, incorporating risk management into work planning and performance, and developing organisational strategies that foresee responses to crises and identified risks.

The course is based on ADSG’s core value of embracing trends that will improve the future of Abu Dhabi for all its residents. With a focus on government employees, especially at executive levels, the programme will be centered on building risk management skills by identifying, understanding, and successfully mitigating risk in government organisations.

The course will also delve into key organisational strategies and innovative approaches to risk management.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of ADSG, said, "By enabling government employees to assess and respond to risks as part of their organisational planning, and introducing them to the UAE Future Foresight strategy, we will provide them with essential risk analysis and management skills, and strategic planning tools to navigate precarious scenarios effectively and efficiently."

By taking the course, participants will gain the capacity to successfully deal with risks inherent in their responsibilities in a timely manner, as well as hold a better grasp and understanding of the risk assessment process. Additionally, the programme explores the creative side of risk management by introducing an approach that embraces risk and manifests it into long-term innovative solutions.