ADSG, Sandooq Al Watan partner to develop exceptional talent across UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Sandooq Al Watan, the national social initiative that empowers the citizens and society of the UAE through the provision of opportunities for growth, to start working together to identify top talent and ensure they have access to many of the different training programmes and courses that ADSG provides.

Under the MoU, ADSG and Sandooq Al Watan will also co-operate on events, conferences and activities aimed at enhancing human and national understanding of the UAE’s social values. ADSG has further agreed to develop dedicated training programmes that will serve the needs of Sandooq Al Watan’s annual trainee intake.

Sandooq Al Watan has a total of 18 initiatives currently in operation including the UAE Coder Programme, which teaches Emirati children aged 7-14 the basics of coding in a fun and interactive way. Until today, the programme has upskilled over 3,200 children in the basics of coding and enrolled over 500 in advanced coding programmes.

In other areas, Mawhibatna (Our Talent) programme is looking to identify more than 2,000 gifted students during the next year and is currently nurturing more than 300 gifted students.

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Acting Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, said, "Working with ADSG is a natural step for us to take and we’re looking forward to developing our relationship to benefit the wider community.

Their commitment to lifelong learning and delivering the best education courses to government employees makes them an institution we are very eager to work closely with. We have a shared vision for the future, and we will multiply our efforts to ensure that our community of talented individuals from across the UAE have the opportunity to benefit from the great courses offered by ADSG."

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi School of Government, ADSG, said, "Our partnership with Sandooq Al Watan represents a vital opportunity for our organisations to help develop the educational standards of young people in Abu Dhabi. Having been aware of their programmes for some time, we were keen to formalise our relationship so that we can concentrate on expanding our reach and working together to ensure education is enhancing the lives of young people across the emirate. I hope this agreement will be a first step in a long journey of our institutions working together, and that we can use their experience and knowledge to develop enhanced learning programs for larger sections of the community."

ADSG recently made its learning platforms available to all nationals and residents across the UAE. Over 4,000 courses were opened up from leading educational institutions including Yale University, Imperial College, IBM and Google.