ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), appointing it as the banking partner for its marriage loan service.

This initiative is part of the Emirati Family Growth Programme launched by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi to enhance the quality of life and boost social cohesion in the emirate.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director-General of ADSSA, and Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking at FAB, during a meeting that convened senior representatives from both parties at ADSSA's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Since launching the service in September 2024, ADSSA has received 515 applications for the facilitated marriage loan service, 58% of which are eligible to benefit from the service while 32% do not meet the necessary criteria, and 10% are currently under review.

Applicants approved as per FAB's terms and conditions will receive a notification to complete the requirements for obtaining the loan, preceded by a process to verify the creditworthiness of the nominated applicants. This will be carried out by FAB in cooperation with relevant authorities.

The loan service aims to ease the financial burdens of newlywed Emirati couples by offering completely an interest-free loan of up to AED150,000 to allow them to start a stable married life.

The service instils the culture of facilitated marriage and emphasises its crucial role in ensuring marital stability by alleviating financial pressures on young people.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Al Mulla said, "We are truly proud of the progress we have achieved until now in serving Abu Dhabi's community, whether through our core social support services or those stemming from the Growth programme.

We aim to provide a comprehensive system of services and programmes to enable all our beneficiaries to live a decent life, achieve financial and family stability, and contribute positively to their community."

Al Mazrouei said, "We aim to provide Emirati youth with the required resources and facilities to secure their financial well-being. This partnership will help young people in our community to make informed financial decisions that protect their funds and investments. Enabling them to do so aligns with our commitment to our nation's vision while upholding our familial and social values and empowering our youth."

To be eligible for the marriage loan, applicants must be UAE nationals holding Family Books issued in Abu Dhabi, complete registration in the "Medeem" programme, and select a wedding package provided through the programme.

ADSSA reviews all applications within 30 days from the submission date via the "TAMM" platform.

In addition, to benefit from the one-time facilitated marriage loan, applicants must not have been previously married, except for widowers; the groom must be at least 21 years old and the bride at least 18 years old at the time of the marriage contract. The groom must apply within six months of the date of the marriage contract.

Furthermore, after deducting pension contributions, the groom's total monthly salary should not exceed AED60,000 at the time of application, and he must meet the creditworthiness requirements aligned with UAE banking policies.

As part of the initiatives under the Growth programme, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority also manages the extended maternity leave service for Emirati mothers working in the private sector. This service extends maternity leave to 90 days, ensuring new mothers have adequate time for rest and childcare before returning to work.