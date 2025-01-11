ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform supported by the UAE and hosted by its clean energy leader Masdar, has announced key partners for the 2025 edition, which will take place from January 12 to 18 in the UAE capital.

Distinguished partners for ADSW 2025 include the Department of Energy (DoE) as principal partner, ADNOC as strategic partner, World Wide Technology (WWT) as strategic partner, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and EMSTEEL Group as associate partners, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as opening ceremony associate partner. These partnerships will support greater cross-sector collaboration at ADSW 2025 and play a crucial role in advancing sustainable systems transformation.

Held under the theme ‘The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ ADSW 2025 will harness collective intelligence through dialogues and dedicated platforms, uniting government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, youth, and other stakeholders to accelerate sustainable development and drive economic, social, and environmental progress. ADSW 2025 will spotlight the UAE’s visionary role, leveraging its unique ability to catalyze positive change through connection, bringing together the global community to create a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for all.

Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy said: "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a manifestation of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to address global sustainability challenges and create opportunities. The Department of Energy is driving sustainable growth by transforming the energy sector and setting global benchmarks through enabling policies and regulations. Our collective commitment will determine the pace and success of our journey. Energy transformation must become a shared responsibility, a movement that shapes a prosperous, sustainable future”.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), praised the strategic partnership between DEWA and Masdar in the renewable energy sector, highlighting the key role of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in advancing innovation across various areas of sustainability.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which has become a vital platform supporting sustainability efforts and bringing together prominent experts and specialists to exchange experiences, knowledge and best practice. It also showcases the latest green solutions and technologies while fostering partnerships in the renewable energy sector. Our collaboration with ADSW reflects DEWA’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s leadership in accelerating global net zero efforts. Together, we aim to develop innovative energy solutions that contribute to building a sustainable future for us and for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer, said: "ADSW has firmly positioned itself at the nexus of bold thinking and action, driving the global sustainability conversation and fostering cross-sector collaboration for over 15 years. ADSW 2025 seeks to unlock an economic transformation worth over $10 trillion by harnessing a dynamic, interconnected economy that integrates people, energy, data, finance, and the environment.

The commitment of the esteemed group of ADSW 2025 partners reflects the UAE’s ambition and dedication to supercharge sustainable progress. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of technological advances to address the world’s most pressing challenges, foster socio-economic development, and create a sustainable future for all."

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Executive Director of the Executive Office and Sustainability Directorate, said: “ADSW has been a leading platform for catalysing global sustainable development for over 15 years, driving the agenda forward and highlighting the UAE’s unwavering commitment to sustainability across all sectors. At ADNOC, we remain focused on delivering energy responsibly while investing in lower-carbon solutions and the new energies that will define the future. As ADSW 2025 gathers the global community, we look forward to advancing innovative, practical solutions to achieve net zero, empower lives, and create a sustainable energy future."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium is an essential material for the development of a more sustainable society. It also matters how sustainably aluminium is made. The aluminium industry is considered one of the ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors. Decarbonising these sectors is key to achieving the UAE's net zero goals. No industry can decarbonize alone, we must work together to solve the decarbonisation challenge. That is why global platforms like ADSW play an important role in bringing key stakeholders from all backgrounds to share knowledge and innovate solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, stated: “To bring about true change, and for the UAE to continue to make tangible strides towards a sustainable future, it is imperative that we collaborate with our partners and peers - and that is exactly what ADSW does. By convening leaders from across the ecosystem, it offers the ideal platform for fruitful conversations, meaningful partnerships, and actionable solutions. EMSTEEL continues to prioritize sustainable solutions in both the steel and building materials industries, and we are looking forward to an engaging and productive ADSW participation.”

Warrick Cramer, Managing Director, GSP International, World Wide Technology, said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week serves as a catalyst for leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to tackle global environmental challenges. This event creates a unique convergence of innovation and action, fostering collaboration among industries, governments, and thought leaders. As we advance, AI and cutting-edge technologies will be instrumental in driving sustainable solutions. ADSW brings these technologies to the forefront, accelerating the transition to a sustainable world and shaping a smarter, more resilient future for generations to come.”

Additional confirmed partners of ADSW 2025 include Mubadala, Huawei, GE Vernova, HSBC, Agility, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), TotalEnergies, Fertiglobe, 1PointFive, bp, BEEAH, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Dii Desert Energy.

