ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The World Future Energy Summit will take place from 17th to 19th January, 2022, in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

The summit shall showcase innovations in sustainable energy from around the world and comprise pavilions for Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Nigeria, India, Japan, South Korea and China.

The summit is one of the leading annual international business events in the renewable energy sector and has attained greater importance more than ever.

Following the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), international economies are expected to adopt plans to eliminate carbon emissions. Therefore, the summit will provide opportunities for creative minds in this field to exchange ideas and innovations, which will ensure a sustainable future.

The summit will take place at an ideal time, as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have begun utilising various energy sources, leading the region’s related efforts. Under this framework, several countries in the region have pledged to establish the infrastructure to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, especially with the emergence of green hydrogen production projects.

Oman plans to build the largest green hydrogen production factory in the world worth US$30 billion, which will operate at full capacity in 2038 and generate 25 watts from wind and solar power. The US also plans to invest an additional $550 billion in clean energy while China has already issued green bonds worth $154.7 billion.

In the UAE, Masdar, in cooperation with its partners, Siemens Energy and Marubeni, plans to develop a pilot green hydrogen production plant in Masdar City.

Mubadala, the company that owns Masdar, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) to form an alliance to produce green and blue hydrogen.

Dubai inaugurated the first green hydrogen production facility in the middle East and North Africa that operates with solar power, with total investments amounting to $11 million. The pilot project is set to produce 20.5 kilograms per hour of hydrogen from 1.25 megawatts of energy peak, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The "Energy Exhibition" at the summit will play a key role in accelerating the development of the already fast-paced energy sector. It will host leading companies operating in the renewable energy sector, including TAQA, ENGIE and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

The "Clean and Solar Energy Forum" will invite major industry leaders as speakers, including Bruce Stedall, Director of Asset Management at TRANSCO, Emmanuel Cacaras, Executive Vice President of Future Energy Business at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Muthanna Bahjat Kotaisha, Senior Managing Director of Ginco Power Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Mohamed Al Nowais, Executive Director of Amea Power, one of the major exhibitors at the summit, stressed that the future of energy has become a critical necessity and not just an ambition. He noted that Amea Power, a renewable energy developer, is working hard in this sector to accelerate green growth. He also expressed his company’s happiness at participating in the summit in 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

The Chief Executive Officer of Energy Systems of Det Norske Veritas said, "The world needs to make this decision one of decarbonisation, as well as achieve key milestones in the process of the clean energy transition."

