ADU, 5ire collaborate to advance blockchain education and research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 5ire, a fifth generation blockchain ecosystem, to strengthen blockchain education, research and entrepreneurship with a specific focus on sustainability and accessibility.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder and CEO of 5ire, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

ADU will work closely with 5ire to build a comprehensive framework that will provide educational opportunities for students, including courses and workshops focused on blockchain technology and its applications. In addition, 5ire will provide financial sponsorship for ADU’s UAE national students, who have met the criteria and are interested in obtaining professional certifications or pursuing degrees focused on blockchain courses.

The partnership will focus on providing resources to support students and researchers that are interested in developing and commercialising projects based on blockchain technology. The parties will work on a business plan to launch a blockchain academy with a profit-sharing model to offer professional certifications accepted within the UAE and throughout the region.

The parties will organise a hackathon at ADU for both school and university students, as well as offering hands-on training and mentorship to the participants. A training programme will also be arranged to ensure that they have the necessary skills and knowledge to advance and commercialise projects focused on 5ire's blockchain technology.

5ire will offer ADU faculty and staff members comprehensive training and a "train-the-trainer" certificate programme, to enable them to effectively support future training efforts and integrate 5ire technology into the curriculum for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes. The University students and faculty will also be provided with access to both 5ire’s software and hardware technology and curriculum for teaching and research purposes.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to continuously develop our programmes and offerings to empower our students to grow, succeed and prepare them for their future careers and leadership roles in their respective fields," Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said. "We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to transform a wide range of industries, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

“Our technology is designed to address the problem of low blockchain adoption due to sustainability and accessibility challenges," Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder and CEO of 5ire, added. "We will provide students and researchers with the necessary skills and knowledge to develop and commercialise projects that can have a positive impact on society and the environment.”