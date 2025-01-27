Open Menu

ADU Celebrates Leap In Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a remarkable ascent in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2025. This year, ADU’s business and Economics programme soared an impressive 39 places, achieving a global ranking of 62, positioning it among the top 100 universities and securing first place nationally.

Furthermore, the university ranked first in three indicators within the Business and Economics category, ‘Research Quality,’ ‘Research Environment’ and ‘Teaching.’

Additionally, ADU’s Engineering subjects ranked fifth jointly and 301-400 globally, while earning first place nationally in the ‘teaching’ indicator.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “Our programmes’ achievements in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a testament to ADU’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence.

As we stand among world-class institutions, this recognition confirms ADU’s growing prominence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of education in the UAE and beyond. We remain committed to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic learning environment that contributes to the UAE’s academic sector.”

In its first entry in the Computer Science ranking, ADU secured a joint fourth position and first position for the ‘Teaching’ indicator in the UAE, placing within the top 301-400 globally. ADU also made its debut in the Social Sciences rankings, achieving a shared first-place position and ranked 251-300 globally. Additionally, the ‘Teaching’ and ‘International Outlook’ indicators in the Social Sciences category secured first place.

Related Topics

World Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Top

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

5 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

36 minutes ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

41 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

1 hour ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

2 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

2 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

3 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East