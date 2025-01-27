ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a remarkable ascent in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2025. This year, ADU’s business and Economics programme soared an impressive 39 places, achieving a global ranking of 62, positioning it among the top 100 universities and securing first place nationally.

Furthermore, the university ranked first in three indicators within the Business and Economics category, ‘Research Quality,’ ‘Research Environment’ and ‘Teaching.’

Additionally, ADU’s Engineering subjects ranked fifth jointly and 301-400 globally, while earning first place nationally in the ‘teaching’ indicator.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “Our programmes’ achievements in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a testament to ADU’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence.

As we stand among world-class institutions, this recognition confirms ADU’s growing prominence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of education in the UAE and beyond. We remain committed to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic learning environment that contributes to the UAE’s academic sector.”

In its first entry in the Computer Science ranking, ADU secured a joint fourth position and first position for the ‘Teaching’ indicator in the UAE, placing within the top 301-400 globally. ADU also made its debut in the Social Sciences rankings, achieving a shared first-place position and ranked 251-300 globally. Additionally, the ‘Teaching’ and ‘International Outlook’ indicators in the Social Sciences category secured first place.

