ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cure Diagnostic Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has entered into a strategic partnership with Advanced Cure Diagnostic Centre (ACDC), following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Founded in 2007 as a comprehensive ambulatory care unit with over a dozen specialities, the ACDC is home to leading physicians across a variety of medical fields.

The MoU promotes ties between both institutions through student placements, training programmes, facility and resource sharing and knowledge exchange. The agreement will see both parties cooperate to benefit from consultancy, academic studies, institutional support and development, as well as research and development.

Prof. Wassim Y. Almawi, Dean of the College of Health Sciences from the Abu Dhabi University and Dr. Aly Howeeidy from the Advanced Cure Diagnostic Centre signed the MoU.

Research and academic activities are some of the key areas where both institutions are set to work together, in addition to the exchange of students and faculty members. Both institutions are looking to expand their exchange of educational, cultural and administrative materials, through various academic programmes.

Commenting on the agreement, Prof. Almawi from ADU, said, "We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Advanced Cure Diagnostic Centre, which reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with leading institutions in academics, healthcare and research.

We aim to provide our students with the crucial training and transferable skills they need to be able to succeed as future health professionals and fulfil the healthcare sector needs of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, GCC and beyond."

He added, "This agreement will pave the way to providing a sustainable environment that encourages creativity and innovation and the development of scientific research, community engagement, as well as knowledge dissemination in both institutions."

The ADU is offering its educational expertise and faculty to provide lectures and training workshops to enhance the role of human resources and administrative and leadership practices at the ACDC.

Moreover, the ADU will have access to the ACDC’s medical diagnostic laboratories and educational expertise, to train the ADU’s students in the fields of diagnostic medicine, nutrition technology and dietetics and others.

Both institutions will work together to facilitate the exchange of information and networking between students, faculty and staff, through organising conferences, workshops, seminars, academic and training programmes, to showcase the latest developments and best practices in areas of common interest.