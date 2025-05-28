ADU Hosts International Conference On Global Sustainable Development
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) recently hosted the second edition of the International Conference on Global Sustainable Development (ICGSD 2025) at its Dubai campus.
The event convened leading academic scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts from 10 countries to exchange ideas and explore innovative solutions to today’s most pressing sustainability challenges.
Hosted in collaboration with Digambarrao Bindu College and Acadivate, the interdisciplinary conference brought together more than 130 global experts for high-impact discussions and cross-sector collaboration spanning health, business, environment, technology, and social sciences.
Through a dynamic agenda of plenary sessions, panel debates, and over 100 research presentations, ICGSD 2025 explored critical themes including climate change, renewable energy, social justice, AI in education, and sustainable development practices.
The two-day event reinforced the importance of international cooperation and actionable strategies aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, said, “We recognise that meaningful progress toward sustainability requires collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and borders. At ADU, we are committed to fostering this kind of innovation-led dialogue through initiatives like ICGSD 2025. The conference served as a powerful platform for engaging thought leaders and changemakers committed to co-creating solutions that serve both people and the planet."
