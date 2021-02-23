ADU joins forces with Politecnico di Milano to better design, science, and technology skills of youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed an MoU with Politecnico di Milano, the leading technical university in Italy, to enable young people to improve their skills in design, science, and technology.

Politecnico di Milano specialises in architecture, industrial design, and engineering and is ranked among the top 20 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings in the Engineering and Technology category. The university also ranks seventh and sixth in the fields of Architecture and Design respectively.

Signed by Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the ADU, and Professor Stefano Ronchi, the Rector's Delegate for the International Affairs of Politecnico di Milano, the partnership will promote activities and projects of mutual interest, including seminars, courses, workshops, summer schools, and internships.

In an intellectual, research and development capacity, the agreement is designed to develop studies and collaborative research projects, upskilling students from both institutions in architecture, urban design and planning, interior and furniture design, and engineering, science, and technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad said, "We are pleased to collaborate with one of Italy's leading technical universities.

Our partnership with Politecnico di Milano will support the ADU's forward-thinking approach that focuses on enabling young people to develop skills that will empower them to become the real drivers of sustainable socio-economic development."

"Mirroring industry demand, the emphasis on work-integrated learning through research and studies' development has increased in many higher education institutions. To fulfil expectations, students at the ADU are taught to be flexible and agile to ensure success when they embark on their career journey. We look forward to having an inter-institutional synergy with Politecnico di Milano that will bring us together to exchange information, knowledge, and expertise."

Professor Davide Ponzini, Rector's Delegate for International Relations with the middle East at Politecnico di Milano, said, "The agreement with Abu Dhabi University generates important opportunities for cooperation and mutual learning in the fields of architecture, design, and engineering. This partnership will strengthen Politecnico di Milano's research activities and educational exchanges in line with the rapidly evolving environment of Abu Dhabi and the UAE."