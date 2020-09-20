ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collaboration with ERC, Lulu Group International

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi University, ADU, today launched a new initiative, in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Lulu Group International and PepsiCo, to provide relief for Sudanese families impacted by the recent heavy floods.

The initiative, titled "For Sudan", aims to collect both monetary and in-kind donations which will be sent to affected Sudanese families.

"For Sudan" will be available at the ADU’s main campus from 09:00 to 20:00 offering members of the community the opportunity to take part in the initiative. The ADU and the ERC will work closely to collect the donations via donation boxes.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Mohammed Amin Abdullah Al-Karib, the Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, representatives of ERC, Hadeel Anwar, Sudanese champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in 2019, in addition to Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the ADU, and Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the ADU’s Executive Director of Community Relations. Select members of the ADU’s community, who are volunteers as part of the front line of defence, also attended.

Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, commented, "We look forward to collaborating closely with the ERC on this impactful initiative that aims to alleviate the suffering the Sudanese people have endured.

This initiative is also in line with our social responsibility to support not only local communities but also regional communities in need of aid, where possible."

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs at the ERC, affirmed that the initiative supports the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to ward off the effects of floods in Sudan, and to stand by the Sudanese nation to overcome this crisis.

Al Mansouri reiterated that the initiative strengthened the Red Crescent's response to those affected by the floods and contributed to expanding the umbrella of the beneficiaries of the relief programme that is currently being implemented on the ground.

Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of Lulu Group, said, "Charity and CSR have always been an important pillar of our organisation; we are very happy and proud to work closely with ADU and the Red Crescent for this noble initiative. We would like to thank the ADU for allowing us to participate in this initiative, through which we aspire to make a difference and lend a helping hand to those in need."