Mon 26th July 2021

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to 'ESTEDAD' enrichment bootcamps

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in coordination with the Ministry of education (MoE) has hosted the "ADU College of Engineering Enrichment ESTEDAD Bootcamps" virtually for the second year in a row.

The bootcamps aimed to assist high school students in developing foundational knowledge and skills in various fields of engineering. More than 50 high school students residing in the UAE and KSA participated in the bootcamps, which was delivered for two weeks.

The bootcamps were developed by a specially formed committee chaired by Dr. Reem Sabouni, the Coordinator Student Enrollment and Success and Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering (COE), and a group of distinguished faculty members from the college at ADU.

The bootcamps were delivered by a team of more than 20 COE faculty members. These bootcamps enabled young participants to delve into various engineering topics through creativity and innovation.

The project offered eight bootcamps covering the 13 undergraduate programmes COE offers.

The activity ran in two tracks with each track consisting of four bootcamps. The programme included Designing Smart Systems using the internet of Things, Prototyping, Architectural Design, Aeronautics and Basic Flight Systems, Chemical Engineering Processes, Python Programming Language, Jet Engine and Basic Manufacturing Process and Developing Character with Ethical Decision Making.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of COE at ADU, said, "I am filled with pride and admiration over the efforts of our college to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to launch the second edition of the ESTEDAD Enrichment Bootcamp. We are committed to fostering a community that is ready to take on opportunities that are innovatively challenging and will expand their soft and technical skills."

The programme was designed to provide high school students with real-world business experiences and with ADU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities supporting each bootcamp, students were encouraged to actively participate in learning activities that include recorded videos, online experiments, simulations and more.

