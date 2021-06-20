ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) The College of Business (COB) at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has earned an extension of accreditation for another five years from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

ADU has once again been recognised for improving its business practice through its commitment to strategic management and innovation, student success and impactful thought leadership.

The COB at ADU has received international acknowledgement by the world’s longest, standing and most recognised accreditations for business programmes. It stands amongst 901 business institutions in 58 countries that have earned AACSB accreditation. It has also been accredited by the European Foundation for Management Development; only 1 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this double accreditation.

Also, the college's programmes are accredited by the Ministry of education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation in the UAE.

Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Dean of ADU's College of Business, said, "This is a significant achievement for ADU to be placed among an elite group of business schools. My colleagues and I within the College of Business are delighted with the news that the AACSB has reaccredited our college for another five years.

We have come a long way over the past few years and we will continue to maintain our focus on providing high-quality programmes, teaching and research that achieve international standards of excellence and reflect our dedication to student support."

AACSB-accredited universities are recognised worldwide for their high-quality degrees and graduates from AACSB-accredited universities are provided with various benefits. These include leading-edge courses and programmes that prepare them to become high potential global leaders with the skills needed to build a prosperous future. Students are also offered a robust and challenging curriculum and are given access to the finest educational and career opportunities.

The college currently enrols over 2,000 students within its undergraduate, master’s, or doctoral programmes, and was the first university to offer a doctoral programme in Abu Dhabi.

It offers a range of specialisations including Finance, Accounting, Tourism and Event Management, Human Resource Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Project Management, Aviation Management and more, and these programmes are designed to meet the current and future needs of the workforce.