ADU’s College Of Engineering Launches 'ESTEDAD' Enrichment Bootcamp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ADU's College of Engineering launches 'ESTEDAD' Enrichment Bootcamp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) In coordination with the Ministry of education and in line with the Estedad 2020 initiative, the Abu Dhabi University’s, ADU's, College of Engineering, CoE, is offering high-school students the opportunity to get ahead of the curve with the virtual "ESTEDAD" Enrichment Bootcamp.

The programme, which was launched in 4th August, includes eight courses developed by the CoE and offered in two tracks, with four bootcamps each. Students have the opportunity to participate in one of these tracks depending on the skills they seek to develop. The eight bootcamps offered to the students cover Computer Aid Design; Flight Guidance and Control Systems, Chemical Engineering Processes, Prototyping; Developing Python Programming Language, Designing Smart Systems using the internet of Things, Basic Manufacturing Process of Jet Engines, and Developing Character with Ethical Decision Making. Participants will receive certificates for completing each course.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering, commented, "Our mission as educators is to arm our students for the future with the right skillsets and knowledge and this virtual summer programme is one example.

The programme will equip the students with the necessary skillsets needed to prepare them for the next phase in their educational journey."

Dr. Reem Sabouni, Associate Proposer in Civil Engineering, commented, "The courses will also provide the young learners with the opportunity to grasp concepts that we use in our courses in the CoE that focus on aviation, chemical engineering, software engineering, and more. We look forward to opening our doors to aspiring young engineers this summer."

The programme includes engaging activities such as remote workshops, virtual classroom experiments, audiovisual presentations and more. The ADU’s Enrichment "ESTEDAD" bootcamp provides students with a glimpse into the type of majors offered under the COE, including aviation, chemical engineering, and sustainable architecture."

