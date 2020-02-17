UrduPoint.com
Advanced Education A National Priority, Says Ajman Ruler

Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that advanced and specialist, technical based education is a national priority and a cornerstone of the country's efforts to prepare qualified human resources across various sectors, including engineering, technology and medicine.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement following the launch of the new branch of the Fatima College of Health Sciences of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, ADVETI, in Ajman, where he inaugurated the "e-stone" that documents the branch’s official inauguration.

The event was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid said that the college has enhanced its stature among the country’s academic medical institutions, due to the efforts of the UAE’s leadership, noting that it carries the name of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who has supported the institute in implementing its strategy to make the college a leading academic institution.

The inauguration ceremony began with the arrival of Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar, who were received by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology; Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ADVETI; Dr. Ahmed Abdulmanan Al Awar, Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology at ADVETI; Dr. Abdulrahman Jassem Al Hammadi, Managing Director of ADVETI, and many officials.

Sheikh Humaid, along with the officials, toured the college’s new branch in Ajman and met its students.

