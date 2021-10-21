UrduPoint.com

Advanced Electronics Company Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Saudi Arabia’s ICT Capabilities At GITEX Global 2021

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Advanced Electronics Company reaffirms commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s ICT capabilities at GITEX Global 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Reaffirming its commitment as a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s technology innovation and digital transformation, Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), a Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company, concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2021 which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, from 17th to 21st October.

Commenting on the company’s successful participation for the 17th time in GITEX Global, Ziad Al-Musallam, the CEO of AEC, said: "We are proud of AEC’s continued success at various global events and exhibitions, strengthening our growing role as a regional leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and a key enabler of the Kingdom’s ambitious digital transformation journey. Through these global platforms, we aim to further strengthen our expertise, accelerate our process of innovation, and consolidate our position as a tech leader and a fundamental supporter of Saudi Vision 2030."

Showcasing its innovative products and solutions at the event, including the "Bariq" Drones, Managed Services, Security Operations Centre (SOC), Sandboxing, Data Diode, and Cloud, AEC demonstrated its industry-leading capabilities in the fields of electronics, technology, and manufacturing.

The company also signed new strategic partnership agreements at the event that included: an agreement with the Malaysian company Seeloz to enhance AEC’s supply chains using AI, an agreement with the Estonian company Talgen to boost AEC’s cybersecurity capabilities, and a collaboration with Saudi company Easy technology to develop smart solutions, including Smart Parking.

AEC’s booth also attracted a large number of visitors, including VIPs and leading delegates from across the technology industry. Some of the prominent VIP visitors included, H.H. Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs, Dr. Khaled Al-Bayari, Assistant Minister for Executive Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Badr Al-Qahtani, Saudi Cultural Attaché in the UAE.

In addition to Dr. Abdulrahman Al Jadhai, CEO of ELM, Sami Al Shafan, CIO National Guard Saudi Arabia, Ayman AlFallah, CEO of THIQA, and a delegation from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority headed by Amer Al-Qahtani, CEO of business Development.

