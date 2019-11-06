UrduPoint.com
Advanced Media Skills Programme Launched By RAK Government Media Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Government Media Office

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office yesterday launched the 'Advanced Media Skills Programme' for communications professionals from across Ras Al Khaimah Government entities to discuss the latest media trends.

The periodical programme, launched in the presence of Farah Al Ibrahim, of Al Arabiya tv, and media teams from across the Emirate, is focused on promoting effective communications techniques.

"The Advanced Media Skills Programme is part of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office's strategy to groom qualified media cadres capable of reflecting the comprehensive development drive witnessed by the emirate under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah," said Heba Fatani, the Executive Director the Ras Al Khaimah Media Office.

