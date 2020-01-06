Advanced Sciences Minister visits 'Cyber Skills' programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, visited the fifth batch of the 'Cyber Skills' programme implemented by the Abu Dhabi Centre of Expertise, Centre of Expertise, and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, both of which go under ACTVET, in cooperation with the National Service and Reserve Authority.

Al Amiri was accompanied by a number of senior officers from the Authority of National Service and Reserve, and Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Acting Director of the Centre of Expertise, as well as officials from the Institute of Applied Technology, on her tour around the campus and the Cyber Skills training.

The Minister was presented with an overview of the projects that students of the fifth batch of Cyber Skills were working on, as well as the projects done by students of the previous batches, which cover many areas that serve the National Service Authority on the one hand, and the armed forces on the other.

Al Amiri praised the work done at ACTVET for the National Service and Reserve represented by the Institute of Applied Technology, in addition to the training in applications of Artificial Intelligence and the focus in applying the knowledge and skills to the graduation projects, as well as the advanced level of national service recruits as a result of the distinguished curriculum implemented by the Centre of Expertise and the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic.

Al Ali said that the Centre of Expertise and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic in collaboration with the Authority of National Service and Reserve carried out a significant amount of work to develop a programme with an educational outcome, as well as cyber skills that contribute to raising information security awareness among an important segment of the society, which is in line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 plan.

A team made up of faculty of Information Security Engineering Technology at the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic is training 20 recruits from national service to enhance their cyber thinking and help them obtain international professional certificates such as the Cisco and CompTIA certification.