Advanced Technology Research Council launches 'NexTech' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi, ATRC, today announced its plans to propel exceptional UAE national talent through its new ‘NexTech’ programme.

The launch of the programme comes as a result of directions from H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Board of ATRC, to nurture talent and encourage youth to explore careers in advanced technology in line with the Emirate’s ongoing investment in knowledge development, a statement said.

Within two months of the first board meeting, the Council is executing three core initiatives to empower UAE national talent under the Nextech programme, said Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC at a press conference organised virtually.

According to him, first, an outreach and engagement drive will be conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, and local universities, to inspire UAE national youth in the domains of science and advanced technology and to ensure a pipeline of aspiring next generation talent.

Secondly, establishing a rigorous talent scouting initiative, where exceptional talent will be fast-tracked or supported into an R&D career path to push the boundaries of advanced technology exploration. Shortlisted candidates will then undergo assessment and a highly competitive selection process. Selected candidates will be hired at Technology Innovation Institute, the Council’s applied research pillar.

Thirdly, creating an empowerment initiative, where selected talent will be directed towards Technology Innovation Institute’s proprietary or collaborative research projects.

Since the August 2020 board meeting, the Council has moved rapidly: over 45 UAE nationals have currently been hired as part of a total of 125 in the first phase across 32 long-term collaborative projects.

These projects are in partnership with 30+ world-leading universities and research centres in the US, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Colombia. These UAE nationals will be working at the forefront of breakthrough technology research at the Institute's initial seven dedicated centres in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems.

Speaking about the NexTech programme, Al Bannai, said: "The UAE has extraordinary home-grown talent that we want to identify and empower in advanced technology. By creating NexTech, we are taking decisive steps to build national competencies and develop our knowledge-based economy at an accelerated pace".

Technology Innovation Institute will also partner with corporations, SMEs, and start-ups, bringing together a vibrant new intellectual community that will develop breakthrough technologies that have a global impact.

Advanced Technology Research Council was established to set the R&D priorities for Abu Dhabi. A first of its kind research and technology body in the middle East region, the Council is mandated to guide breakthrough discovery and disruption, ‘applied research’ and advanced technologies with a commitment to long-term funding for greater influence and impact across the R&D ecosystem and the UAE more broadly. The Council reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and contributes to the development of the knowledge-based economy.