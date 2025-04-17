Open Menu

Advanced Technology Research Council Steps In As Gold Sponsor Of University Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) has joined the inaugural edition of the UAE University Games as a Gold Sponsor.

The Games are organised by Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of sports and the UAE school and University Sports Federation, with support from Solution+ and MBME Group.

Through its Gold Sponsorship of the UAE University Games, ATRC seeks to build bridges of communication with young talent across UAE universities and improve its access to up-and-coming innovators. One thousand, five hundred and eighty-five students from 28 different universities will participate in the Games.

This collaboration falls within the framework of the Council’s commitment to developing local talent and attracting the brightest technical minds from around the world, with a focus on developing advanced technologies that will have a tangible, transformative impact on society. As well as working to reshape research and development priorities to address various local and global challenges.

Basma Ahmed Abu Al Nasr, CEO of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, said, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering the next generation of talent and guiding students towards harnessing their potential for the greater good of society. ATRC exemplifies this mission through its numerous programs designed to empower talent and spearhead transformational projects and technological advancements.”

Shahab Eissa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, emphasised that the Council’s sponsorship of the Games reflects its commitment to supporting youth development and strengthening ties with the academic community within the UAE.

“By fostering physical well-being within a vibrant R&D ecosystem, we cultivate the mental clarity and resilience needed for groundbreaking ideas to flourish. Based on this perspective, we are committed to supporting initiatives like the UAE University Games that empower our youth, strengthen our community, and drive the UAE’s vision for a future built on excellence and ingenuity,” he noted.

