Advancements in telecommunications sector support innovation in government services: Al Olama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, stated that the great developments witnessed by the telecommunications and digital sector in the UAE is a key driver for innovation and contributes to advancements in government services.

This came during a meeting held at the Dubai Future Foundation announcing the partnership between du and the foundation to provide it with the 5G technology, thus becoming the first government entity in the region to adopt the 5G indoor coverage.

Al Olama said that developments in the telecommunications and digital sector support the UAE’s vision in adopting innovative technologies, strengthening its positioning as a destination that attracts emerging technologies and works towards developing the future of the nation.

He added that the UAE is keen in strengthening its global leadership in the telecommunications and digital sector, highlighting that the adoption of the 5G technology in Dubai Future Foundation embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open laboratory to test emerging technologies and trends.

du will provide 5G services and devices to Dubai Future Foundation to provide optimal 5G capabilities at the foundation’s premises in Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Commenting on the partnership, Belhoul highlighted the importance of collaboration between government entities and private sectors in order to adopt latest technologies, which contributes to strengthening Dubai's position as a hub for innovation and a leading city of the future as well as, keeping abreast of emerging trends and digital developments.

In turn, Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO of Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said, "The limitless potential of 5G technologies and solutions is here, and the opportunities this presents for governments, businesses and consumers are immense. Landmark partnerships like this reiterate our purpose and role in the UAE, which is to drive the transformation agenda of the nation through our industry expertise and technological innovations. This is a proud moment for du, and we warmly welcome Dubai Future Foundation to the 5G future."