ADVETI to organise Expo-Sciences International 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, ADVETI, has announced its organising the 2019 Expo-Sciences International, ESI, in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The event, taking place from 24th to 26th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, seeks to reinforce cultural communication and strengthen relations between the youth, scientific foundations and teachers through discussions and information exchange.

ESI is an initiative of the International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology, MILSET, a non-governmental, non-profit and politically independent youth organisation, which aims at developing scientific culture among young people through the organisation of science-and-technology programmes.

Organisers said that ESI 2019 AbuDhabi aims to provide a platform for youth from 58 countries to share, collaborate, and advance their interests in STEM education. Participation in the MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2019 is a great chance for showcasing projects created by more than 2,000 participants, coming from more than 68 countries around the world.

ESI 2019 is the largest event to take place in the UAE that focuses exclusively on the scientific creativity of young aspirant scientists from all over the world.

The forum will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and attended by around 1,500 young people aged between nine and 25 years from 58 countries, in addition to a range of experts, teachers and innovators.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of ADVETI, said that the ESI 2019 will include panel discussions that will present an opportunity to discuss scientific projects designed and invented by innovators across the world as part of scientific disciplines and categories, including biology, behavioural and social sciences, chemistry, computer science, earth sciences, energy and transportation, engineering, environmental analysis and management, electric and mechanical technology, mathematical sciences, medicine and health, physics and astronomy, and technology and biotechnology.

He went on to note that a conference on Artificial Intelligence, AI, will take place on the sidelines of ESI 2019 Al Shamsi said, "We are committed to the UAE’s vision of advancing scientific innovation and education, as well as supporting young talent, and look forward to welcoming visitors and participants."

Roberto Hida Lago, President of MILSET, said that participation in the forum will contribute to the personal and technical development of young scientists from all over the world and create a dynamic space for students and teachers to explore new ideas and fulfil their passion for problem-solving and innovation.