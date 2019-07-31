Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews efforts to issue 'Status Report & Future of the Arabic Language'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The UAE will strive to promote the status of the Arabic Language among other living languages of the world and make its more appealing to emerging generations, affirmed Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, while chairing the meeting of the Advisory Council for the Arabic Language on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of efforts to issue the "Status Report & Future of the Arabic Language".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to launch the report, which will be the basis and an extensive study to approach the challenges of the Arabic language in a scientific way to help develop the methods of use, education and empowerment as a means of communication and knowledge acquisition.

''The report marks an important start for linguistic planning of the mother language in the UAE and the Arab World at large and contributes to realise the UAE Vision 2021 and position the UAE as a centre of excellence for the Arabic language,'' Al Kaabi said, adding that the report would help study the challenges faced by the Arabic language and lay the foundation stone for the national agenda for the Arabic language along with objectives and priorities in alignment with the UAE Centennial 2071, a project was launched by the Cabinet to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2071.

The report will be used as a reference for using Arabic and its learning methods; the relation between the original language and the common Arabic used by different peoples in Arab countries; and the way the language is used in many other fields such as media and the internet. It will provide opinions of experts and Arabic language professors, and will make recommendations based on the data collected.

The report will dedicate special chapter for the status of the Arabic language and its future in the UAE in comparison with other Arab countries.