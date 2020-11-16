UrduPoint.com
ADX Achieves 92.2% In Disclosure Compliance Of 3rd Quarter Financial Statements 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 92.2% regarding the disclosure of the 3rd quarter financial statements 2020 of its listed public joint stock companies, domestic and foreign, within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.

According to ADX, 59 out of 64, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their 3rd Quarter financial statements for 2020 within the 45 days period given.

In comparison to the same period in 2019, it is worthy to note that the finance and investment sector witnessed an increase of profit by 1091.8% followed by Insurance Sector with 13%.

