ADX achieves 93% in disclosure compliance of annual financial statements 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 93 percent regarding the disclosure of the annual financial statements 2019 of its listed public joint stock companies and private listed companies.

The disclosure came within the deadline of 90 days from the end of the financial period annual, the bourse said, adding that 60 out of 64, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their annual financial statements for 2019 within the 90 days period given.

The combined net profit of all public listed companies as of 31st December, 2019, has shown an increase of 1.23 percent in comparison to the same period in 2018. The highest recorded increase was in the Energy Sector with an increase of 42.83 percent followed by the Insurance sector with an increase of 36.54 percent, according ADX.