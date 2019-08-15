UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Achieves 97 Per Cent In Disclosure Compliance Of 2nd Quarter Financial Statements 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

ADX achieves 97 per cent in disclosure compliance of 2nd quarter financial statements 2019

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI,15th of August 2019 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 97 per cent regarding the disclosure of the 2nd quarter financial statements 2019 of its listed public joint stock companies, domestic and foreign, within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.

Some 62 out of 64, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their 2nd Quarter financial statements for 2019 within the 45 days period given.

The Energy Sector witnessed an increase in profit with 20.41 per cent, followed by the Services Sector with a profit increase of 18.72 per cent.

ADX stated that the collaboration between the Exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.

