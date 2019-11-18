UrduPoint.com
ADX Achieves 99 Percent In Disclosure Compliance In Financial Statements Of Q3, 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

ADX achieves 99 percent in disclosure compliance in financial statements of Q3, 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 99 percent regarding the disclosure of the 3rd quarter financial statements of its listed public joint stock companies within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period 30th of September 2019.

63 out of 64, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their 3rd Quarter financial statements for 2019 within the 45 days period given.

It is worthy to note that the highest recorded increase in companies’ profits was in the services sector with an increase of 10.81 percent, followed by the energy sector with an increase of 5.47 percent, and then the banking sector with 3.56 percent.

On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the Exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.

