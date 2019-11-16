UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX An Active Contributor To New ISSA Paper On DLT Crypto Assets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

ADX an active contributor to new ISSA paper on DLT Crypto Assets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has issued a paper titled ‘Crypto Assets: Moving from theory to practice’.

The paper was prepared in cooperation with global Central Securities Depositories, asset managers and custodians, and under the patronage of the International Securities Service Association, ISSA, in which ADX is an active member, said a press release issued by ADX on Saturday.

The paper talks about the best practices and provides recommendations for developing platforms in the Crypto Asset space. It also outlines recommendations and best practice considerations in relation to issuance, settlement, safekeeping, asset servicing and regulation of Crypto Assets.

Focusing on inter-operability, the paper suggests that the securities industry can fully benefit from solutions based on Distributed Ledger Technology, DLT.

Each dedicated chapter addresses the fundamentals of the opportunity, the challenges to delivery as well as potential solutions to issues in a way that is easily accessible to interested parties.

The publication comes as ADX makes a transition from conventional assets to more encrypted assets, which the Exchange is spearheading for the region.

Further the paper comes at an opportune time and follows on from the issuing of Crypto-Assets regulations draft by the Security Commodity Authority, which will provide a clear framework for regional digital assets.

The regulations and the paper will combine well together as they both intend to serve Crypto-Assets directly.

Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said, "At ADX, we have focused on the trustworthiness, safety and efficiency of crypto-asset markets as a priority area, to give the UAE a head start in the race for this rapidly developing area of FinTech and accelerate the growth of more institutional investment.

In order to create a robust framework to attract investment, ADX has worked to ensure high levels of corporate governance and we are delighted to be recognised by ISSA as such in this paper."

Al Mansouri continued, "ADX put in place robust business and technical standards to protect its investors and took advantage of these proven records to actively contribute to the content development of the paper.

This included an analysis of ADX’s regulations and responsibilities, concluding that new forms of governance as well as operations for distributed networks are required," he concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business UAE Salem Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Market From Industry Best Race

Recent Stories

Over Rs 52 million cost incurred on security for A ..

12 minutes ago

Serbian President Vucic Hospitalized With Heart Pr ..

26 minutes ago

Shane Watson excited for PSL matches

55 minutes ago

Serbian president Vucic hospitalised

49 minutes ago

Alam Kabaddi club clinches trophy

49 minutes ago

Loan disbursement under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programm ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.