ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Global Holding’s bonds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced today that it has listed US$4 billion Fixed Rate Notes issued by MDGH GMTN B.V. and guaranteed by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, MDGH.

According to a statement issued by ADX on Tuesday, MDGH is the debt issuing entity of Mubadala Investment Company, and the MDGH bonds have their Primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said, "Today we extend a warm welcome to Mubadala as it joins ADX. The listing of its MDGH bonds is further evidence of ADX’s appeal to a broader base of investors and issuers, and is in line with our strategy of increasing the number of products available to them. When we see global investment companies decide to list their debt securities on ADX, it sends a powerful message to markets all around the world that Abu Dhabi can support the capital requirements and growth ambitions of any business. As we add more products to the exchange and invest in our trading infrastructure, we also become more attractive to investors looking for better and more flexible ways to manage their wealth in a stable, low risk environment.

ADX continues to invest in its systems and infrastructure to achieve its objective of being a leading international exchange and attracting more foreign investors, as well as developing a more varied domestic investor base. This investment is increasingly digitally led, as the exchange deploys cutting edge-technological solutions to reach its goals.

A robust, modern, innovative, and global capital market is an essential pillar of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and ADX is working in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi government and with other stakeholders across the Emirate to achieve this.

ADX recently reported on the positive impact of the increase in foreign ownership limits of its listed companies; and last week Chimera Capital LLP announced the launch of Chimera S&P UAE Shariah Exchange Traded Fund, ETF, the first ETF to track a Shariah-compliant index in the UAE, which will have its primary listing on ADX.