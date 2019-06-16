ADX appoints Al Ramz Capital as liquidity provider for RAKCC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Al Ramz Capital, a subsidiary of Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC, has been appointed as a liquidity provider for Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company, RAKCC, shares, after obtaining the approval of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX. This is the third liquidity provider agreement that ADX hosts.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, said, "We are happy to welcome Al Ramz Capital as a liquidity provider in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. We are confident that having Al Ramz as a liquidity provider will add quality to market transactions in the coming period. Giving Al Ramz the liquidity provision licence adds to the achievements of ADX, the last one being the initiation of technical short selling service, which ADX was the first financial market in the region to launch."