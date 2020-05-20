ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - GCC 2020 by CFI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, was declared the winner of the Best Trading Innovation Excellence - GCC 2020 at the Capital Finance International, CFI, Awards, in recognition of the leading role the exchange has played in innovation by developing a series of initiatives.

The CFI Awards seek out organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.

Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said, "Innovation is an essential aspect of our long-term growth strategy and guides us to identify business development opportunities. Investing in innovation defines our organisation’s future success. This is why despite the challenging times that markets are experiencing right now, the ADX is redoubling innovation as it develops tailored digital products and services that respond to customers’ needs in an evolving environment. Receiving the CFI Best Trading Innovation Excellence Award is of special significance not just for the exchange but also for every ADX employee, as winning represents the collective efforts of our whole team. We have the best group of people ever and no mission seems a problem with these amazing people behind us and the encouragement to further improve our performance."

For ADX, innovation is a catalyst for growth. The exchange regularly conducts market analyses that help identify opportunities for innovation in the Finance Industry and explore the full potential it may bring. This in-depth strategy is paying off and is now perceived by investors as one of the ADX’s key competitive attributes.

The ADX prepares comprehensive and timely reports to help investors monitor and manage their portfolios. With the SAHMI digital platform, the ADX has introduced an electronic voting service, enabling investors to vote remotely on the general assembly of companies in which they own shares. Besides, the exchange recently launched its digital wallet powered by Payit that enables the sending and receiving of digital funds with ease. ADX’s Digital Acceleration programme illustrates the approach as a pivotal part of global transformation occurring at the exchange.

Al Mansouri added, "The exchange has used innovation as a blueprint to activate changes and develop business capabilities. 'Let us shift the gears up' is our driving motto; it constantly pushes us to put principles into action and is our source of motivation to continue asserting ADX as the innovation benchmark for exchanges in the region."

CFI said, "While there are many claims of far-reaching tech capacity, the current global crisis has separated the wheat from the chaff in terms of business adaptability and technical prowess. With its Digital Acceleration programme, ADX shines on both fronts, particularly because of the rapid and responsible measures it has taken to ensure business continuity during the pandemic outbreak. Noting the navigation of a turbulent market with a steady hand and quick wit, the CFI.co judging panel declared ADX as the winner of the 2020 Best Trading Innovation Excellence (GCC) award."