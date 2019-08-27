ADX celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) celebrated Emirati Woman's Day, to highlight and commend the efforts made by Emirati women working at ADX.

The celebration also sought to emphasise the importance of women's participation all across the financial sector, which is rooted in the UAE’s wise leadership policies aimed at female empowerment for Emirati women.

On this occasion, Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, commented: "ADX is keen to provide a supportive and empowering environment for Emirati women to invest in their potential, leveraging their unique abilities and motivating them to excel in this sector.

Women are one of the fundamental sources of change and energy at ADX and in our organisation, females form influential leaders in the decision-making process. At ADX, we are proud to have been an agent of change in the region while at the same time using this change to advance ADX’s role."

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, taught us about the importance of Emirati women in UAE society, and from an early stage in the UAE he embedded policies that were adopted immediately after the union of the Emirates to provide advantages and benefits for women in the UAE."