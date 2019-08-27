UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

ADX celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) celebrated Emirati Woman's Day, to highlight and commend the efforts made by Emirati women working at ADX.

The celebration also sought to emphasise the importance of women's participation all across the financial sector, which is rooted in the UAE’s wise leadership policies aimed at female empowerment for Emirati women.

On this occasion, Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, commented: "ADX is keen to provide a supportive and empowering environment for Emirati women to invest in their potential, leveraging their unique abilities and motivating them to excel in this sector.

Women are one of the fundamental sources of change and energy at ADX and in our organisation, females form influential leaders in the decision-making process. At ADX, we are proud to have been an agent of change in the region while at the same time using this change to advance ADX’s role."

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, taught us about the importance of Emirati women in UAE society, and from an early stage in the UAE he embedded policies that were adopted immediately after the union of the Emirates to provide advantages and benefits for women in the UAE."

Related Topics

UAE Salem Same Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Women All From

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Iran to Lift Jail, Lash Sentences for 3 ..

41 minutes ago

US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks on ..

41 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister fears mass genocide of Muslim p ..

41 minutes ago

Israel's Actions in Mideast May Have Large-Scale M ..

41 minutes ago

ANF arrests seven narcotics smugglers

42 minutes ago

Dutch company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.