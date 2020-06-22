ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value of AED500 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that it has credited the Right Issue share of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar, with ratio 76.31 percent for registered Julphar shareholders as of 18th June 2020, whereby it got credited in the respective shareholder’ accounts with brokers, custodians and CSD in the CSD Electronic System.

It added that trading on the Right Issue shares will start from trading session of Tuesday 23rd June, 2020.

The company is expected to raise its capital under the Right issue share from AED655.

2 million to AED1.155 billion by offering 500 million shares with a nominal value of 1 Dirham per share and without an issuance premium.

The increase in capital will be used to pay off the company's current obligations and enhance its financial solvency. On the other hand, the proceeds will be used to search for and develop new products that support the development of the company's business and future plans.

It should be noted that the share of UAE citizens must not be less than 51 percent of the issued capital of the company.