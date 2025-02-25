Open Menu

ADX Daily Trading Volumes Up 27.5% Since Start Of 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has reported a strong start to 2025, with daily trading volumes rising by over 27.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADX.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted a more than 30 percent increase in the number of investors since the beginning of the year, indicating growing confidence and interest in the market.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Nuaimi said, “We have the most active ETF market in the region and the most active derivatives market in the region, which saw a significant 150 percent increase last year.

The CEO added that two listings have taken place this year, including the Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF, which was listed on 20th February, and a public joint-stock company expected to list next month. He anticipates further listings in the first half of 2025.

As part of efforts to strengthen market infrastructure and enhance trading efficiency, ADX unveiled the “New ADX Group” on Monday, which includes two new companies: Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear) and Abu Dhabi Depository (AD CSD).

