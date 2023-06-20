ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has successfully concluded its second roadshow in London, which was organised in collaboration with HSBC. The roadshow was well attended and attracted major international and institutional investors. ADX’s delegation included senior executives from ADX-listed companies and the exchange.

The roadshow was part of HSBC middle East’s second GCC stock exchange conference and reinforced ADX’s focus on driving engagement with its increasingly institutional and global investor base. The event was also attended by senior executives from Mubadala and ADNOC Group, reflecting the connectedness of ADX to the wider Abu Dhabi corporate ecosystem and the strong demand from investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “The size of ADX’s senior delegation to London and the scale of institutional investors represented at the event highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal among international investors. The successful roadshow underscores the attention ADX-listed companies are garnering in international markets and the unique growth stories and value that they bring to investors around the world. With a dynamic, diversified, and active capital market, we continue to be recognised as a strong regional economic catalyst, bolstered by the exchange’s recent and successful IPOs, which garnered high levels of interest and demand from global institutional investors. We look forward to leveraging our strong pipeline and ongoing engagement programme to continue forging relationships – and driving further investment on ADX – beyond this roadshow.

"

“The UAE economy is a hub of market activity across the Middle East, as evidenced by the ongoing boom in IPO listings across the country. Despite ongoing global challenges, the UAE economy has been resilient and that is reflected in surging demand from investors, seeking access to this rapidly-emerging market,” said Mohamed Al Marzouqi, CEO of HSBC UAE.

The two-day roadshow, which ended on June 16, saw the ADX delegation conduct 18 investor meetings, split across 8 one-on-one meetings and 8 group meetings. Collectively, the delegation met a total of 20 institutional investors, including some of the largest public market investors and asset managers, who together manage north of US$10 trillion in assets under management.

Over the course of the roadshow – set against a backdrop of considerable equity capital market activity on ADX in contrast with the slowdown in IPOs on global markets – senior executives from ADX and its listed companies supported the case for Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a thriving investment hub and home for institutional capital. The discussions highlighted the growing opportunity on the ADX amid a thriving UAE economy, the market’s strong long-term fundamentals, the value and growth levers driving each respective listed company’s equity story and ADX’s strategy to attract more issuers, increase liquidity and market capitalisation.