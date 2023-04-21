UrduPoint.com

ADX, DFM Account For 20 Percent Of Arab Exchanges' Liquidity Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) accounted for nearly 20 percent of the Arab exchanges' liquidity in last week’s trades.

According to the weekly newsletter of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), Arab exchanges attracted liquidity amounting to nearly US$10.

28 billion last week, of which ADX and DFM share amounted to nearly $2.009 billion.

The newsletter noted that ADX’s liquidity increased by 2.22 percent last week from US$1.489 billion to $1.522 billion, while DFM’s liquidity surged by 41.4 percent from US$344.4 million to US$486.06 million.

