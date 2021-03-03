UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Introduces 'Trade At Last' Session For Trading Securities At Their Closing Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ADX introduces 'Trade at Last' session for trading securities at their closing price

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will introduce on Thursday a "Trade at Last" session, enabling investors to trade ADX-listed securities at their closing price during a 5-minute period at the end of the trading day.

The initiative is part of the exchange’s ‘ADX One’ strategy to widen the range of its services and products and increase market liquidity.

The mechanism, which is active between 1:55 pm and 2 pm, allows market participants to adjust any imbalances they may have following the closing auction. Market makers and liquidity providers may use "Trade at Last" to net their positions and fund managers will benefit from being able to trade at prices used for their end-of-day published NAV (net asset value).

Abdullah Salem Al Neaimi, Acting Deputy Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said, "ADX’s role is to ensure a seamless connection between investors and issuers in a vibrant marketplace. We are rolling out a series of initiatives to enhance liquidity and make trading easy and convenient, in line with global best practice.

The closing auction is a significant liquidity event in the trading cycle and Trade at Last will provide market participants with greater flexibility to achieve their tactical aims."

In the next three years, ADX plans to grow market capitalisation to more than AED1.5 billion through its new ‘ADX One’ strategy, which includes introducing new products and services and accelerating digital transformation to enhance the customer journey.

Liquidity on the ADX increased significantly in 2020, with the value of traded securities rising by 28 percent to AED72.8 billion. The number of foreign investors on ADX grew by 38 percent in 2020 while the value of shares they traded rose by 6.5 percent to AED62.6 billion. The value of securities traded by institutions rose 35.6 percent to AED111.1 billion last year. Also in 2020, the actual and active daily investors who executed trades on the exchange increased to 34 percent compared to the year before.

Related Topics

Exchange Salem Price Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange May 2020 Market Event From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

7 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

8 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

15 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

34 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.