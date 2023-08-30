Open Menu

ADX Launches Investment Outlook Report

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has launched the Investment Outlook Report (IOR), in partnership with five of the leading research providers in the UAE.

Aimed at retail investors, the IOR is intended to educate individual investors on opportunities available on the Exchange and to assist them in making sound investment decisions. The five participating research providers are FAB Securities, Al Ramz Capital, Arqaam Capital, BHM Capital and International Securities.

ADX will send the report via e-mail on a daily basis to the existing subscribers, in addition to the possibility of sending the report to anyone interested in the research provided by the Exchange by having them register on ADX’s SAHMI app. The report will provide insights on the activity of the market and possible stock investment opportunities available on ADX.

The initiative is in line with ADX’s financial literacy goal to support the public by providing them with the tools required to make more informed investment decisions, understand how the exchange works and support them in making more informed investment decisions.

Commenting on this new initiative, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “We are delighted to partner with five of the leading research providers in UAE to launch the Investment Outlook Report. ADX is proud to play a key role in raising awareness, keeping investors informed, and promoting financial literacy across the UAE. Through such innovative initiatives, we can help investors better understand our wide range of products and the role stocks can play in a diversified investment portfolio.”

