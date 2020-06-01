(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - listed firms gained AED3.3 billion in the first session of the week, capitalising on selective buys of blue chips which drove ADX's general index to 4141 pts, up 0.54 pct from the last trading session.

Etisalat was the best performer after rebounding in the session's latter half to AED15.72. FAB continued its upward streak and closed at AED11.14.

ADNOC Distribution posted significant improvement and closed 3.7 pct higher than the last session at AED2.90. Aldar Properties likewise closed high at AED1.74, while ADQ ended the session at AED28.

A total of 1,696 transactions were conducted Sunday worth AED74 million over about 33 million shares.