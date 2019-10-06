UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Lists $10 Billion Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

ADX lists $10 billion Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Sunday listed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme total amount of US$ 10,000,000,000 in three tranches, according to ADX's official website.

Demonstrating strong investor confidence in its solid credit fundamentals, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on 23rd September 2019 successfully priced a US$10 billion multi-tranche international bond offering.

The transaction comprised three tranches: (i) US$3 billion -2.125 percent- due in 2024, which priced at 65 bps over US Treasuries; (ii) US$3 billion -2.500 percent- due in 2029, which priced at 85 bps over US Treasuries; and (iii) US$4 billion - 3.125 percent- due in 2049, which priced at 110 bps over US Treasuries.

The bonds were well received in the international debt capital markets, with the order book peaking at over US$25 billion with orders coming from over 650 unique accounts.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange September Sunday 2019 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

31 minutes ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

46 minutes ago

EAD hosts 4th IUCN Species Survival Commission Lea ..

2 hours ago

ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies N ..

2 hours ago

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

3 hours ago

UAEJJF embraces online technology to enhance reach ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.