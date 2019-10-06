ADX lists $10 billion Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Sunday listed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme total amount of US$ 10,000,000,000 in three tranches, according to ADX's official website.

Demonstrating strong investor confidence in its solid credit fundamentals, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on 23rd September 2019 successfully priced a US$10 billion multi-tranche international bond offering.

The transaction comprised three tranches: (i) US$3 billion -2.125 percent- due in 2024, which priced at 65 bps over US Treasuries; (ii) US$3 billion -2.500 percent- due in 2029, which priced at 85 bps over US Treasuries; and (iii) US$4 billion - 3.125 percent- due in 2049, which priced at 110 bps over US Treasuries.

The bonds were well received in the international debt capital markets, with the order book peaking at over US$25 billion with orders coming from over 650 unique accounts.