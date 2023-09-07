Open Menu

ADX Lists $1.5 Billion Of Dual-tranche TAQA Bonds On Its Main Market

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 10:45 PM

ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds on its main market

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the secondary listing of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) dual-tranche $1.5 billion bonds on its main market. The 5-year $500 million notes, maturing in 2029, were issued as conventional bonds with a 4.375% coupon, while the 10-year $1 billion tranche, maturing in 2033, was priced with a 4.696% coupon – with coupon payments being made to bondholders on a semi-annual basis.
Moreover, the 10-year notes were structured as green notes – TAQA’s first green issuance – with the proceeds being used to finance, refinance and invest in eligible green projects in line with TAQA’s Green Finance Framework. The dual-tranche senior unsecured notes – which form part of TAQA’s Global Medium Term Note Programme – will now be listed on both ADX and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
This listing brings the overall debt instruments listed on ADX to 44.

Commenting on the secondary listing, Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “TAQA’s sizeable secondary bond listing on ADX reflects our ongoing and successful efforts to increase the number of listings across our growing debt market. In line with these efforts, we continue to demonstrate our ability to diversify and broaden the range of securities on offer across
ADX markets to benefit of our market participants.”
“This listing also demonstrates the increasing prevalence of bonds that have witnessed a sharp rise with numerous ADX-listed companies issuing green bonds.

Aligned to green finance frameworks, these issuances support the continued development of ESG and sustainability across our market, aligned with the UAE’s efforts and net zero ambitions.”
Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director commented: “TAQA is pleased to announce the secondary listing of our dual-tranche bonds onto the Abu Dhabi debt market in partnership with ADX, including our first TAQA-issued green bond. As a low-carbon power and water champion, we see green finance and decarbonization projects as key growth opportunities for our business driven by local and international investors’ growing demand for credible green investments. Furthermore, we are positioning ourselves as one of the region’s leaders when it comes to green financing with our Green Finance Public Framework, our ESG Strategy and 2030 emissions reduction targets. TAQA is a company that represents the energy transition in action with ambitious decarbonization targets and a credible strategy to get us there.”
At the time of issuance, the order book was nearly 10 times oversubscribed, with regional and international investors placing total orders of over $15 billion. In line with TAQA’s corporate credit rating, the notes are rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, reflecting TAQA’s robust financial position and Abu Dhabi’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and outlook.

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Salem London Stock Exchange Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

12 minutes ago
 Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

16 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangl ..

Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam begins

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, ..

Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, warns of impounding vehicles

17 minutes ago
 3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables wor ..

3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables worth Rs 5.5m recovered

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

17 minutes ago
Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoil ..

Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoilers

13 minutes ago
 RCCI organizes Business Opportunity Conference in ..

RCCI organizes Business Opportunity Conference in Egypt

13 minutes ago
 Minor dies, four of a family critical after eating ..

Minor dies, four of a family critical after eating 'poisonous' rice

13 minutes ago
 'Prioritize capacity, finance for climate governan ..

'Prioritize capacity, finance for climate governance' says Sherry

17 minutes ago
 IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to it ..

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to its 12th edition

1 hour ago
 PAL organizes seminar on 76 Years of KP Literature ..

PAL organizes seminar on 76 Years of KP Literature

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East