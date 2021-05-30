ADX lists Abu Dhabi Ports' US$1 billion bonds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced it will be listing, on 3rd June, 2021, US$1 billion bonds of Abu Dhabi Ports, which were issued under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN Programme).

The announcement was made by ADX on its website and stated that the bonds will be listed in one tranche, according to the pricing term sheet.