ADX Lists Capital Increase Shares Of JULPHAR

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced its CSD & Registry Services Department has listed the capital increase of 500,000,000 shares for Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, JULPHAR, in the investors’ accounts.

Accordingly, the accounts have been updated and the new shares will be tradable from Tuesday, 28th July 2020, said ADX in a statement today.

The AED 500 million rights issue of JULPHAR has been oversubscribed 2.3 times to settle at AED 1.14 billion on application which closed on 12th July.

