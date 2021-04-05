ADX lists EUR 1.1 bn of MDGH GMTN /RSC/ bonds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has listed 1.1 billion Euros worth of Mamoura Diversified Global Holding’s Global Medium Term Notes Ltd. (MDGH-GMTN) bonds in two tranches maturing in 2027 and 2034. The bonds are guaranteed by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, a debt issuing entity of Mubadala Investment Company.

The six-year 600 million tranche comes with a 0.375 percent fixed interest rate while the 13-year 500 million tranche has a 1 percent fixed interest rate.

The Primary listing of the bonds was on the London Stock Exchange and they are listed on ADX under the symbol XSMDGH0327. Coupons will be distributed to investors annually in arrears.

On the occasion of the listing, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive of ADX, said, "The listing of MDGH GMTN bonds on ADX demonstrates our ability to cater for the funding needs of dynamic international businesses while offering local and international investors a wider range of growth opportunities.

We will continue to focus on expanding and diversifying the range of products and services we offer to attract more issuers and investors and increase market liquidity. This is in line with our recently announced ADX One Strategy to enhance the Emirate’s economic growth trajectory by doubling the exchange’s market capitalisation in the next three years."

Carlos Obeid, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mubadala and CFO, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, said, "While this is the second time we have listed a bond on ADX, these two successful tranches demonstrate very strong investor demand for MDGH’s bond issuance. The bonds will help us to continue to deploy capital into our broad portfolio of investments in both the UAE and other markets.

Formerly known as Mubadala Development Company PJSC, MDGH acts as the debt-issuing entity under Mubadala Investment Company. MDGH’s 1.1-billion-euro bond listing on ADX brings the total number of debt instruments listed on the exchange to 18.