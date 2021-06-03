UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Lists US$1 Billion Bonds Issued By Abu Dhabi Ports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:45 PM

ADX lists US$1 billion bonds issued by Abu Dhabi Ports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today that it has listed US$1 billion of bonds issued by Abu Dhabi Ports.

The 10-year bonds, with a Primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, are rated A+ (stable) by S&P and A+ (stable) by Fitch, and were 4.5 times over-subscribed. The Notes mature on 6th May 2031 and carry a coupon of 2.5 percent per annum.

Bond market development is a key part of the Abu Dhabi exchange’s "ADX One" strategy, which aims to increase liquidity and broaden the market’s offering of products and services. In the last year, the ADX has attracted exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and listings on the Second Market, and the launch of a derivatives market is scheduled for late 2021.

The listing of Abu Dhabi Ports bonds follows the listing on ADX in April of 1.1 billion Euros of bonds issued by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, a debt issuing entity of Mubadala Investment Company.

Saeed Hamad Obaid Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, commented, "We welcome the listing of Abu Dhabi Ports’ bonds on the ADX as the exchange continues to deepen the marketplace, providing investors with high-quality access to regional investment opportunities.

This year, we have seen a significant increase in liquidity and an acceleration in the growth in market capitalisation, which has made ADX the second-largest market in the MENA region. As we invest further in technology and broaden our products and services, ADX is well-positioned to build a strong pipeline of listings."

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Our recent bond issuance attracted strong global interest, achieving the lowest coupon by an Abu Dhabi government-owned entity for a 10-year tenor. This is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and in the UAE economy and leadership. We have successfully consolidated and integrated our ports, industrial, logistics, maritime and digital entities while increasing volumes and revenues. Today, we are a regional pioneer supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and driving innovation and development across the global maritime and logistics industries."

Trading on ADX has increased notably this year, as the exchange’s market capitalisation increased 27 percent during the first quarter to a record AED940 billion and the benchmark ADX index advanced 30 percent.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Vote UAE Company Abu Dhabi London Stock Exchange Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange April May Market Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Luxembourg form joint economic committee, fir ..

22 minutes ago

PSL 6: The remaining matches will start from June ..

28 minutes ago

3D Bioprinting Solutions Wants to Conduct Animal E ..

25 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

25 minutes ago

EU court raps Germany for dirty air in cities

25 minutes ago

IRSA releases 235,900 cusecs water

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.