ADX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish a framework for cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU aims to facilitate the dual listing of a broad range of financial instruments, maximize access to European, middle Eastern, and international investors, expand pre- and post-listing services, provide access to training programs to foster awareness around sustainable debt products, and leverage ESG data to enhance issuer and investor engagement both in the Middle East and Europe.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “Forming partnerships and building relationships with exchanges is a key tenet of ADX’s growth. Through this MoU we are forging deeper ties with LuxSE and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to collaboration, supporting sustainable finance, sharing global best practice, encouraging bilateral investments, and broadening both exchanges investors’ base of bond and sukuk issuers in ADX.

We will continue to leverage its diversified product offering, active equity capital markets and extensive network to enhance liquidity and activity on our growing exchange.”

“We are delighted to formalise our cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through this Memorandum of Understanding. Cross-regional collaboration plays a pivotal role in creating interconnected and more sustainable capital markets, and we look forward to working with our counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to create new opportunities for growth, innovation, and sustainable economic development in the region,” commented Julie Becker, CEO of LuxSE.

As the world’s leading exchange for the listing of international debt securities, LuxSE has a strong focus on international cooperation and sustainable finance, working closely with selected exchanges around the world to create more connected capital markets and facilitate access to the international investment community for issuers across the world.

