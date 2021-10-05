ADX marks IOSCO’s World Investor Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) welcomed Dr. Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of UAE regulator the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and other delegates, for a bell-ringing ceremony to mark World Investor Week (WIW). The WIW is a global campaign organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) focused on promoting investor rights and financial literacy.

ADX rang the opening bell of the exchange, along with other members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) on 4th October 2021. It is one of 78 exchanges from around the world to ring the bell for financial literacy as part of the WIW, a seven-day campaign led by IOSCO.

The bell-ringing is the latest step in ADX’s journey to advance financial education in the UAE. ADX has worked closely with students and teachers since 2016 to enhance financial literacy across the region through a range of initiatives from stock exchange competitions and simulations, to research grants, market seminars and workshops.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange commented, "As ADX delivers on its mission to attract further investment and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, we remain committed to facilitating sustainable investment practices. The World Investor Week is the leading global platform to promote financial education and investor protection. It is an opportunity for ADX to collaborate with regulators and markets across the UAE to ensure that the nation’s market education programmes align with global best practice to support the best interests of investors."