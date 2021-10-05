UrduPoint.com

ADX Marks IOSCO’s World Investor Week

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

ADX marks IOSCO’s World Investor Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) welcomed Dr. Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of UAE regulator the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and other delegates, for a bell-ringing ceremony to mark World Investor Week (WIW). The WIW is a global campaign organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) focused on promoting investor rights and financial literacy.

ADX rang the opening bell of the exchange, along with other members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) on 4th October 2021. It is one of 78 exchanges from around the world to ring the bell for financial literacy as part of the WIW, a seven-day campaign led by IOSCO.

The bell-ringing is the latest step in ADX’s journey to advance financial education in the UAE. ADX has worked closely with students and teachers since 2016 to enhance financial literacy across the region through a range of initiatives from stock exchange competitions and simulations, to research grants, market seminars and workshops.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange commented, "As ADX delivers on its mission to attract further investment and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, we remain committed to facilitating sustainable investment practices. The World Investor Week is the leading global platform to promote financial education and investor protection. It is an opportunity for ADX to collaborate with regulators and markets across the UAE to ensure that the nation’s market education programmes align with global best practice to support the best interests of investors."

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Exchange Education UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange October 2016 Market From Best

Recent Stories

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Eb ..

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Ebrahim

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares close on positive note

Hong Kong shares close on positive note

6 minutes ago
 greek gov't projects 6.1 pct GDP growth this year, ..

Greek gov't projects 6.1 pct GDP growth this year, 4.5 pct in 2022

6 minutes ago
 HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS r ..

HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS ranked universities

6 minutes ago
 Australian researchers develop app to help stroke ..

Australian researchers develop app to help stroke victims

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.