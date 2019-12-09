UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Participates In SALT

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

ADX participates in SALT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has announced its particiption at the SALT Conference, a global thought leadership forum that aims to enhance collaboration between finance, technology and geopolitics.

The conference, which kicked off on Monday and will run till 11th December, is held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM.

According to a statement by the Exchange, ADX Chief Executive Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri will be speaking in a panel titled, ‘The Disruption of Traditional Asset Exchanges’, during the conference proceedings.

Commenting on the Exchange's participation at the forum, Al Mansouri said, "We are delighted to make valuable contributions to SALT Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

This global platform for entrepreneurs and investors brings together a large number of prominent speakers and pioneers of global financial sectors, technology and political geography.

"ADX is working to advance its status as a preferred destination for global listing and trading, establishing its position as a leading market in the region. ADX achieves this by providing the best innovative products and services that will secure a fair and safe environment for investment."

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Abu Dhabi Salem Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange December Market Best Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$65.24 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Roundtable series on AI, robotics launches

16 minutes ago

EAD launches plan to manage soil salinity of agric ..

1 hour ago

Over 1000 graduates to receive degrees at 10th DUH ..

60 minutes ago

PPP Lawmaker demands increase in sugarcane price

60 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.