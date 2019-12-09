ADX participates in SALT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has announced its particiption at the SALT Conference, a global thought leadership forum that aims to enhance collaboration between finance, technology and geopolitics.

The conference, which kicked off on Monday and will run till 11th December, is held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM.

According to a statement by the Exchange, ADX Chief Executive Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri will be speaking in a panel titled, ‘The Disruption of Traditional Asset Exchanges’, during the conference proceedings.

Commenting on the Exchange's participation at the forum, Al Mansouri said, "We are delighted to make valuable contributions to SALT Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

This global platform for entrepreneurs and investors brings together a large number of prominent speakers and pioneers of global financial sectors, technology and political geography.

"ADX is working to advance its status as a preferred destination for global listing and trading, establishing its position as a leading market in the region. ADX achieves this by providing the best innovative products and services that will secure a fair and safe environment for investment."